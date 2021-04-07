 
E2open Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021   

E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS). Companies of all sizes and levels of complexity rely on E2open’s TMS to cost-effectively manage all aspects of transportation planning, execution and tracking of domestic and international shipments. This is done through a single network platform that is enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), easy to use and fast to implement.

To access a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, please visit www.e2open.com.

“E2open is honored to be recognized by Gartner in this important Magic Quadrant. In today’s challenging environment, efficient logistics is more important than ever to maintain a steady flow of goods, meet customer commitments and keep production lines running,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer at E2open. “Our investments in transportation management have helped us build a flexible, full-featured and easy-to-use TMS for shippers of any size and complexity, across all modes and all regions around the globe.”

E2open’s global network connects logistics providers across all modes of transportation in all regions. In addition to planning and executing freight, shippers gain real-time visibility into goods in motion and accurate, AI-enabled predictive ETAs down to the final destination. Two hallmarks of E2open’s TMS are the ability to quickly deploy and easily utilize the system, both especially important for companies hoping to quickly benefit from a new level of transportation management performance.

“We believe a holistic approach that meets all logistics needs on an open network platform is just the starting point,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Transportation is inherently linked to upstream and downstream activities and is greatly influenced by trade regulations as goods cross borders on the way to factories and the end-consumers around the globe. Advanced supply chains orchestrate these activities and make decisions in a unified manner across the end-to-end partner ecosystem. This combination is an important step towards digital transformation and increased agility and resiliency in the supply chain.”

In addition to this recognition in the transportation and logistics space, E2open is also named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (May 2020) and Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions (Feb 2021).

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, 30 March 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo, and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC, or its affiliates. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

