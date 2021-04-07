Vericast Chooses Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform to Further Enhance Customer Experience at its Contact Centers

“We selected Verint due to the integrated nature of their solution and the holistic view they bring to customer, client and agent engagement,” said Barbara Riggan, VP of Technology, Vericast. “We are confident that moving to this solution will provide improved experiences for our clients and their customers. Verint’s cloud platform provides on-demand scalability, allowing us to better serve our clients and their fluctuating needs and to be there when they need us.”

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Vericast , a leading marketing solutions company, together with its Harland Clarke contact center solutions , has selected the Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform to enhance the agent and customer experience at its contact centers.

As part of its move to the cloud, the Harland Clarke contact center solutions team will implement several applications within the Verint Cloud Platform including Speech Analytics, Workforce Management, Gamification and Knowledge Management. These applications seek to increase agent engagement, efficiency and productivity, adapt faster in times of change and unlock the value of engagement data to provide better visibility into the customer journey.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Vericast through its Harland Clarke contact center solutions,” says Casey George, Verint’s SVP and GM Americas. “In addition to providing a holistic, integrated, cloud-based solution, our team has extensive experience and a deep understanding of their business and customer needs. I look forward to following their continued success.”

Verint’s Customer Engagement Cloud Platform connects work, data and experiences across the enterprise by drawing on the latest advancements in AI-powered automation, engagement science and connected data to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. It enables our customers to build enduring relationships that scale across dozens of channels, many diverse customer journeys, and millions of consumer interactions.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.

Vericast is a leading marketing solutions company, delivering actionable insights and expertise through its Valassis and Harland Clarke omnichannel solutions, to help more than 70,000 businesses engage with their customers. Every day, Vericast influences purchasing and transaction behavior of more than 120 million households – impacting where they eat, shop, buy, save and borrow. Follow Vericast on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn how Vericast drives commerce.

