 
checkAd

Okta Hosts Virtual Investor Day in Conjunction With Oktane21

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, is hosting its virtual Investor Day today in conjunction with Oktane21. Attendees will hear from Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. McKinnon will be joined by several members of Okta’s leadership team for the Investor Day event. They will discuss the Company's core markets, business drivers, new product introductions, go-to-market strategy, and provide a financial update.

The program will commence at 9:00 a.m. PDT with the Keynote address from Oktane21. Investor Day presentations will begin at 11:00 a.m. PDT and will be followed immediately by a live question and answer session with Okta’s executive team.

Financial Outlook:

Additionally, the Company reiterated its first quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial outlook. This financial outlook does not include any potential impact from the proposed acquisition of Auth0.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company continues to expect:

  • Total revenue of $237 million to $239 million, representing a growth rate of 30% to 31% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $28.0 million to $27.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.21 to $0.20, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 133 million

For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company continues to expect:

  • Total revenue of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion, representing a growth rate of 29% to 30% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $61.0 million to $55.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 to $0.44, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 135 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Okta has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of Okta’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share are not available without unreasonable effort.

Oktane21 Keynote and Investor Day Webcast:

A webcast of the Oktane21 Keynote and Investor Day will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com beginning today at 9:00 a.m. PDT. A replay of the presentation will be available following the completion of the event at investor.okta.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Okta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Okta Hosts Virtual Investor Day in Conjunction With Oktane21 Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, is hosting its virtual Investor Day today in conjunction with Oktane21. Attendees will hear from Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. McKinnon will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Behalf of ...
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
Beware of the Zoom Zombie: 54% of Americans Who Drive After Video Chatting Report Trouble Concentrating
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SOS ...
Organon Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:06 Uhr
Warum auf den Crash warten? Diese 3 Top-Aktien sind bereits um mehr als 25 % gefallen
06.04.21
The New Okta Developer Experience: Secure Applications, APIs, and Infrastructure
25.03.21
Okta Welcomes Kendall Collins as Chief Marketing Officer
20.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 11/21
16.03.21
Okta Welcomes Steve Rowland as Chief Revenue Officer
15.03.21
3 Aktien, die in der Korrektur der Tech-Branche ein Kauf sind
12.03.21
Warum Okta gerade eine 6,5-Milliarden-Dollar-Übernahme getätigt hat