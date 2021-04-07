Okta Hosts Virtual Investor Day in Conjunction With Oktane21

The program will commence at 9:00 a.m. PDT with the Keynote address from Oktane21. Investor Day presentations will begin at 11:00 a.m. PDT and will be followed immediately by a live question and answer session with Okta’s executive team.

Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, is hosting its virtual Investor Day today in conjunction with Oktane21. Attendees will hear from Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. McKinnon will be joined by several members of Okta’s leadership team for the Investor Day event. They will discuss the Company's core markets, business drivers, new product introductions, go-to-market strategy, and provide a financial update.

Financial Outlook:

Additionally, the Company reiterated its first quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial outlook. This financial outlook does not include any potential impact from the proposed acquisition of Auth0.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company continues to expect:

Total revenue of $237 million to $239 million, representing a growth rate of 30% to 31% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss of $28.0 million to $27.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.21 to $0.20, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 133 million

For the full year fiscal 2022, the Company continues to expect:

Total revenue of $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion, representing a growth rate of 29% to 30% year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss of $61.0 million to $55.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 to $0.44, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 135 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Okta has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of Okta’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share are not available without unreasonable effort.

