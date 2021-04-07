 
Lantheus Expands R&D Leadership Team with Key New Hires

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus), an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow serious medical conditions, today announced the hiring of Dr. Bela Denes and Dr. Iryna Teslenko. Both report directly to Lantheus’ Chief Medical Officer, Istvan Molnar, MD.

"At Lantheus, our ultimate goal is to use world-class science to help patients in need, and I am pleased to welcome two top-tier medical professionals to our Lantheus team to advance that mission,” said Istvan Molnar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lantheus. “With the additions of Dr. Denes’ expertise in urology and Dr. Teslenko’s expertise in radiology, I am confident we are set up for success as we continue to develop our pipeline, particularly our prostate cancer radiopharmaceutical product candidates.”

Bela Denes, MD is a board-certified urologist who practiced for 25 years and subsequently has had a distinguished industry career. Prior to joining Lantheus, Dr. Denes was the Global Medical Affairs Lead at Amgen, responsible for overseeing the medical plans, launch preparation and lifecycle management of three urology pipeline assets in development. Prior to joining Amgen, he served as Vice President of Medical Affairs at Blue Earth Diagnostics until the company’s acquisition by Bracco Imaging in August 2019. Prior to Blue Earth he spent time at Genomic Health, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Spectrum and Abbott across medical affairs and clinical development. Additionally, Dr. Denes has presented and published numerous articles, abstracts, and posters at conferences both in the U.S. and abroad.

Iryna Teslenko, MD, MBA is a physician, board-certified in radiology diagnostics, with more than 17 years of drug development and clinical research experience in solid tumor and hematological oncology. Before joining Lantheus, Dr. Teslenko worked as a Physician Program Lead at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), leading the cross-functional team responsible for development of GSK’s immuno-oncology assets. Prior to GSK, Dr. Teslenko worked in roles of increasing responsibility at PRA Health Sciences and PSI CRO AG, leading the hematology-oncology medical group and global medical monitoring and consulting group. Due to her strong expertise in medical imaging, she also served as an in-house medical imaging expert for PSI CRO AG and was responsible for the medical imaging aspects of the clinical trials run by the company, as well as for radiological trainings for the company’s employees and clinical investigators. Dr. Teslenko is an author of numerous publications in peer reviewed journals and book chapters on Good Clinical Practice and radiology diagnostics. She also has a Master of Business Administration degree.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find Fight and Follow serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

