Cannabis Growth Operator, Schwazze, Announces Rebannering of Mesa Organics Stores to Star Buds Dispensaries in Colorado

Cannabis growth operator, Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or “the Company"), announced today that it has rebannered its four Mesa Organics retail dispensaries in southern Colorado as Star Buds. The newly bannered dispensaries are located in Pueblo East, Rocky Ford, Ordway, and Las Animas, Colorado.

Star Buds is a recognized and successful retail cannabis operator in the United States and home to a wide selection of flower strains, concentrates and edibles, along with best-in-class customer service. As of March 2021, Schwazze owns and operates all 17 Star Buds dispensary locations in Colorado across the Denver metro and southern Colorado regions.

“We’re extremely excited and proud to add an additional four retail dispensaries to our Star Buds brand in the state of Colorado. Star Buds is a highly respected, innovative and trusted retail operation characterized by high quality products and its budtenders’ commitment to customers. We are confident that the measures being taken across budtenders’ training, merchandising, store layout, technology implementation, and pricing will ultimately result in revenue and gross margin expansion across the footprint,” said Justin Dye, Chief Executive Officer of Schwazze.

About Schwazze

Focused on building the premier vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado, Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is the parent company of a portfolio of cannabis businesses spanning seed to sale vertical integration, as well as cultivation consulting, supplies and nutrients. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to promote growth. Embracing a data-driven belief in the full potential of the cannabis industry to improve the human condition, Schwazze has a high-performance culture with a focus on analytical decision making. The company's leadership team has deep expertise in mainstream CPG, retail, and product development at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Customer-centric thinking inspires Schwazze’s strategy and provides the foundation for the Company’s operational playbooks.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze’s former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," , or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; and (v) actual shareholder returns. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

