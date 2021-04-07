Cannabis Growth Operator, Schwazze, Announces Rebannering of Mesa Organics Stores to Star Buds Dispensaries in Colorado

(Photo: Business Wire)

Star Buds is a recognized and successful retail cannabis operator in the United States and home to a wide selection of flower strains, concentrates and edibles, along with best-in-class customer service. As of March 2021, Schwazze owns and operates all 17 Star Buds dispensary locations in Colorado across the Denver metro and southern Colorado regions.

“We’re extremely excited and proud to add an additional four retail dispensaries to our Star Buds brand in the state of Colorado. Star Buds is a highly respected, innovative and trusted retail operation characterized by high quality products and its budtenders’ commitment to customers. We are confident that the measures being taken across budtenders’ training, merchandising, store layout, technology implementation, and pricing will ultimately result in revenue and gross margin expansion across the footprint,” said Justin Dye, Chief Executive Officer of Schwazze.

About Schwazze

Focused on building the premier vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado, Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is the parent company of a portfolio of cannabis businesses spanning seed to sale vertical integration, as well as cultivation consulting, supplies and nutrients. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to promote growth. Embracing a data-driven belief in the full potential of the cannabis industry to improve the human condition, Schwazze has a high-performance culture with a focus on analytical decision making. The company's leadership team has deep expertise in mainstream CPG, retail, and product development at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Customer-centric thinking inspires Schwazze’s strategy and provides the foundation for the Company’s operational playbooks.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze’s former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

