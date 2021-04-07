 
Verizon Expands its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Reach with New Responsible Marketing Action Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Commits to a diverse marketing ecosystem spanning representation to economic investment

What you need to know:

  • Extends Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitment to impact the marketing ecosystem inside and outside Verizon
  • Addresses equity in the creative supply chain to further an inclusive working environment, enhance policies to prevent bias in advertising and media, and strengthen content policies to increase transparency
  • Mobilizes powerhouse partners Interpublic Group, Publicis and WPP to strengthen impact across its channels

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is building on the company’s long-term commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) through a new responsible marketing action plan. The plan, driven by Verizon and its partners, Interpublic Group (IPG), Publicis and WPP, is a result of ongoing efforts to address DE&I in the marketing industry with tangible actions that drive lasting impact at scale.

Verizon’s responsible marketing action plan addresses four key drivers that will impact the marketing ecosystem, both within the company and with its partners. The plan includes increasing diversity and equity in both representation and economic investment within the creative supply chain; continuing to build an inclusive environment for all talent to thrive and retain diverse talent; strengthening practices aimed at fighting racism, bias and stereotypes in all advertising, content and media; and maintaining content policies that prohibit Verizon creative from being placed or run in broadcast and digital environments where hateful, denigrating, discriminatory and other types of harmful content appear.

“Verizon’s responsible marketing action plan sets a new DE&I standard that is not only the right thing to do, it is good for business,” said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. "There’s no silver bullet for success so we’re tackling solutions that are holistic and cover the problem from multiple angles. Success requires this kind of comprehensive approach applied with consistency. I couldn’t be more appreciative that our partners, IPG, Publicis and WPP have joined us - the first time these three partners have come together to drive impact.”

14:00 Uhr
Verizon Fios adds new Spanish-language regional content
08:29 Uhr
Diese 6 Dividendenaktien schütten zusammen 82 Milliarden USD pro Jahr an ihre Aktionäre aus
06.04.21
Verizon Deploys Network Repeaters From FRTek and SureCall
06.04.21
Verizon Mobile Security Index: COVID-19 unearths new cyber threats for businesses
06.04.21
5G Future Forum opens call for new members
05.04.21
Verizon Business Launches BlueJeans Telehealth for Better Connected Health
05.04.21
Verizon Business Brings Private Mobile Edge Compute to Enterprise Customers with AWS
01.04.21
Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive ink 5G innovation partnership
01.04.21
Verizon signs its first European Private 5G deal with Associated British Ports
31.03.21
You broke your phone, so Verizon is breaking the rules

09.03.21
54
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN
12.01.21
1
w:o-Expertin im Gespräch: Tech-Messe CES in diesem Jahr nur virtuell: Diese Werte sollten Anleger im