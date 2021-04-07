 
ChemoCentryx to Host Virtual R&D Day on April 14, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. The event will feature a panel of key opinion leaders, a testimonial from a patient living with ANCA-associated vasculitis and members of the ChemoCentryx Management team. The event will focus on the Company’s upcoming milestones and developments in key pipeline programs.

Presenters:

  • Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx
  • Tausif (“Tosh”) Butt, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ChemoCentryx
  • David Jayne, M.D., Director of the Vasculitis and Lupus Service, Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge
  • Peter A. Merkel, M.D., MPH, Chief of Rheumatology and Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Glen Massie, Patient living with ANCA-associated vasculitis

Virtual R&D Day Information:

Following completion of the live event, an archived webcast can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ChemoCentryx.com, approximately two hours following the event. The archived webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for 60 days.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.

Contacts:
Susan M. Kanaya
Executive Vice President,
Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
investor@chemocentryx.com 

Media:
Stephanie Tomei
408.234.1279
media@chemocentryx.com 

Investors:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lee Roth
212.213.0006
lroth@burnsmc.com 

 


