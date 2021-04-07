XpresCheck Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

XpresCheck is a pop-up facility that is located pre-security inside the terminal, in the Baggage Claim area near Carousel 9. Eight separate testing rooms provide the capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

SEATTLE, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with the Port of Seattle, announces the opening of an XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are pleased to open our first XpresCheck testing facility on the West Coast at SEA Airport. In addition to providing testing services for those passengers flying within the continental US, numerous direct flights to Hawaii originate at SEA. As a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawaii, we are now able to provide passengers with accessible testing options for those taking a long awaited Hawaii getaway.”

“By expanding our preventative and safety measures with the arrival of XpresCheck, this adds to our layered and comprehensive response to protect your health and well-being. The pandemic paused travel for the last year, and rightly so. Now, travelers are more comfortable booking trips with the right planning and precautions to stay healthy. Having easy access to a testing site at the airport is part of how we’re evolving with travelers during the pandemic,” added SEA Managing Director Lance Lyttle.

The testing is by appointment for ticketed passengers up to 72 hours prior to travel. Testing is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Travelers may schedule appointments online at XpresCheck.com.

If you test positive, Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be notified. A member of XpresSpa’s medical staff will also contact the passenger to advise to self-isolate for at least 10 days and to notify close contacts for 48 hours prior to the positive test or development of symptoms, and request that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC recommends that travelers get tested before and after trips. It is suggested to obtain a viral test one to three days before your trip. Have the results of your negative test before you travel and keep a copy of your results with you during travel. If you test positive, do not travel and immediately quarantine yourself and follow public health recommendations. CDC suggests getting tested again with a viral test three to five days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if your test is negative.