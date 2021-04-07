 
checkAd

XpresCheck Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

Pre-security location provides access to all passengers, regardless of airline

SEATTLE, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with the Port of Seattle, announces the opening of an XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

XpresCheck is a pop-up facility that is located pre-security inside the terminal, in the Baggage Claim area near Carousel 9. Eight separate testing rooms provide the capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are pleased to open our first XpresCheck testing facility on the West Coast at SEA Airport. In addition to providing testing services for those passengers flying within the continental US, numerous direct flights to Hawaii originate at SEA. As a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawaii, we are now able to provide passengers with accessible testing options for those taking a long awaited Hawaii getaway.”

“By expanding our preventative and safety measures with the arrival of XpresCheck, this adds to our layered and comprehensive response to protect your health and well-being. The pandemic paused travel for the last year, and rightly so. Now, travelers are more comfortable booking trips with the right planning and precautions to stay healthy. Having easy access to a testing site at the airport is part of how we’re evolving with travelers during the pandemic,” added SEA Managing Director Lance Lyttle.

The testing is by appointment for ticketed passengers up to 72 hours prior to travel. Testing is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Travelers may schedule appointments online at XpresCheck.com.

If you test positive, Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be notified. A member of XpresSpa’s medical staff will also contact the passenger to advise to self-isolate for at least 10 days and to notify close contacts for 48 hours prior to the positive test or development of symptoms, and request that they self-quarantine for 14 days.

The CDC recommends that travelers get tested before and after trips. It is suggested to obtain a viral test one to three days before your trip. Have the results of your negative test before you travel and keep a copy of your results with you during travel. If you test positive, do not travel and immediately quarantine yourself and follow public health recommendations. CDC suggests getting tested again with a viral test three to five days after your trip and stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if your test is negative.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XpresCheck Opens COVID-19 Testing Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Pre-security location provides access to all passengers, regardless of airlineSEATTLE, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, in conjunction with the Port …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration