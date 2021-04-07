 
checkAd

AgJunction and Mahindra to Demonstrate Autosteering Technologies in Turkey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction” or the “Company”) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (IN:MAHM) (“Mahindra”) are pleased to announce a joint project whereby Mahindra will demonstrate autosteering technology on a Hasret 125 Lüks CRD4 tractor, built by Erkunt Traktör Sanayii A.Ş in Turkey.

The demonstration will provide local growers a close look at key precision farming technologies, including auto-steering functions for precision planting and crop maintenance, auto eTurns and row headland process for managing field configurations, automated implement lift capability, and precision navigation using cellular enabled real-time kinematic GPS technology. The demonstration will be conducted over a six to eight-month period and cover all aspects of crop planting, tilling, fertilization, irrigation, and harvest leveraging the accuracy and continuity of the AgJunction precision guidance solution on the Mahindra Erkunt tractor.

The demonstration will be conducted with local farmers in the Afyonkarahisar Province of Turkey. AgJunction and Mahindra will provide training on precision farming techniques with experienced Turkish growers, using the latest available steering and tractor technologies. Local university students will be engaged to provide technical support and learn about the latest technologies in a hands-on environment.

“Precision farming using AgJunction technology can enable farms of all sizes to improve productivity and increase crop yields,” said Dr. M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction. “We look forward to working with Mahindra to improve the accessibility of precision agriculture globally.”

Commenting on the joint project, Ramesh Ramachandran, Sr. Vice President, FES Strategy & Head, Farming as a Service, Mahindra, stated: “Precision Farming technologies are needed by farmers globally to enhance crop yield and lower cost of cultivation. Through our work with AgJunction, we look forward to bringing these technologies at an affordable cost.”

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Seite 1 von 3
AgJunction Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgJunction and Mahindra to Demonstrate Autosteering Technologies in Turkey SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction” or the “Company”) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (IN:MAHM) (“Mahindra”) are pleased to announce a joint project whereby Mahindra will demonstrate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
AgJunction Appoints Cheryne Lowe as Interim CFO
22.03.21
AgJunction Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
17.03.21
AgJunction Awarded Three More Precision Ag Patents
11.03.21
AgJunction Agrees to Participate in Non-Binding Mediation in Lawsuit Against Ag Leader
09.03.21
AgJunction Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11: 00 a.m. ET