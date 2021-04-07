AgJunction and Mahindra to Demonstrate Autosteering Technologies in Turkey

The demonstration will provide local growers a close look at key precision farming technologies, including auto-steering functions for precision planting and crop maintenance, auto eTurns and row headland process for managing field configurations, automated implement lift capability, and precision navigation using cellular enabled real-time kinematic GPS technology. The demonstration will be conducted over a six to eight-month period and cover all aspects of crop planting, tilling, fertilization, irrigation, and harvest leveraging the accuracy and continuity of the AgJunction precision guidance solution on the Mahindra Erkunt tractor.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction” or the “Company”) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (IN:MAHM) (“Mahindra”) are pleased to announce a joint project whereby Mahindra will demonstrate autosteering technology on a Hasret 125 Lüks CRD4 tractor, built by Erkunt Traktör Sanayii A.Ş in Turkey.

The demonstration will be conducted with local farmers in the Afyonkarahisar Province of Turkey. AgJunction and Mahindra will provide training on precision farming techniques with experienced Turkish growers, using the latest available steering and tractor technologies. Local university students will be engaged to provide technical support and learn about the latest technologies in a hands-on environment.

“Precision farming using AgJunction technology can enable farms of all sizes to improve productivity and increase crop yields,” said Dr. M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction. “We look forward to working with Mahindra to improve the accessibility of precision agriculture globally.”

Commenting on the joint project, Ramesh Ramachandran, Sr. Vice President, FES Strategy & Head, Farming as a Service, Mahindra, stated: “Precision Farming technologies are needed by farmers globally to enhance crop yield and lower cost of cultivation. Through our work with AgJunction, we look forward to bringing these technologies at an affordable cost.”

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .