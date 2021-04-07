 
CorMedix Inc. to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that CorMedix management will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place on April 12 – 15, 2021.

20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference (virtual)
Date:                Wednesday, April 14th
Time:                4:30 pm Eastern Time
Webcast:          https://wsw.com/webcast/needham107/crmd/2235068

About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product DefenCath, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. DefenCath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576


