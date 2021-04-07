Kering - Information regarding the arrangements for taking part in the Combined General Meeting of April 22, 2021 and conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepared for the Meeting

Kering shareholders are invited to take part in the Company’s Combined General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. (Paris Time) on Thursday, April 22, 2021 . In light of the ongoing health crisis situation and the administrative measures taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Meeting will take place behind closed doors , without the physical presence of shareholders 1 .

INFORMATION REGARDING THE ARRANGEMENTS FOR TAKING PART IN THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2021 AND CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE MEETING

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and a replay will also be available on the Company’s website2: https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

As the General Meeting is to be held behind closed doors, shareholders are invited to vote remotely, either by casting a postal vote or using the online voting platform.

Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by CACEIS Corporate Trust by Monday, April 19, 2021 at the latest. In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform has been open since 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 1st, 2021 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (Paris Time).

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting. Any questions should be submitted (preferably by email to AG2021proxy@kering.com ) at least two business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

In order to maintain a continuous and open dialogue at the Annual General Meeting held behind closed doors, shareholders will be given the opportunity to submit their questions online during the Meeting via the live broadcast platform available through Kering’s website. These questions will be read out loud, along with the name of the shareholder, and answered live during the General Meeting. Questions will be processed during the time allotted for questions and answers and may be selected. If there are multiple questions on the same topic, they may be grouped together.