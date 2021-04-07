Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. to Acquire Family-Friendly Content Creator Curiosity Ink Media

Nickelodeon Veterans Russell Hicks and Paul Ward Join Grom in Key Leadership Roles

BOCA RATON, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM ) (“Grom” or the “Company”), today announced it has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire kids and family entertainment company, Curiosity Ink Media, LLC (“Curiosity”) – a producer and developer of original kid-friendly content – to complement the Company’s existing offerings of brand-safe social media for kids, animation production and web filtering for schools, government agencies and private businesses. Additionally, Grom appointed two former Nickelodeon executives – Curiosity’s President Russell Hicks and Paul Ward -- to lead the Company’s animation, social media and educational divisions. An emerging platform and content provider of entertainment for kids under 13 years old, the Company’s subsidiary, Grom Social, Inc. (“Grom Social”), provides a secure social media venue for kids that is monitored around the clock and invites parents and guardians to play an active role in a child’s social media activities. The announcements were made by Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company believes that the addition of Curiosity would enable Grom to explore original programming, including serving as an original content pipeline for Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) services and others looking to fortify their content offerings with kid and family-friendly programming. Additionally, the Company anticipates that the acquisition would unlock the potential for Grom to create cross-platform synergies whereby Curiosity’s content can debut on Grom Social, gain user feedback and help inform series development.

“We expect that the acquisition of Curiosity will strengthen our foothold in original content production and allow us to explore synergies across our animation, social media and educational services while fortifying our mission to serve kids and families in a variety of ways,” said Marks. “We believe the arrival of Russell and Paul to drive Grom’s portfolio, along with the addition of Curiosity Ink Media, will be a watershed moment for us. We are energized and elated by the possible opportunities the addition of Russell, Paul and Curiosity Ink Media represent.”