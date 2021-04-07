Imperial’s Early Crater Lake Drill Results Confirms Substantial Widths of Scandium-Bearing Olivine Ferrosyenite

MONTREAL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that early Crater Lake drilling on the TG scandium mineralized zone has confirmed the substantial intersection widths of scandium-bearing olivine ferrosyenite. This rock type is geologically similar to scandium-mineralized units observed during the 2019 TG Zone winter program (see Imperial Press Releases: May 22 and June 18, 2019). The drilling continues towards collecting sufficient drill data to undertake a 43-101 preliminary Resource Estimate of the Zone later in the spring.



“These early results confirm the significant potential of the TG mineralized zone, defined over a minimum strike length of 600 m, to a depth of 200 m and up to 110 m in true thickness,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & CEO. “The new drilling shows good continuity of the scandium mineralized olivine ferrosyenite unit over intersection widths of up to 158 m (515 feet). We have now brought the zone to surface on two drill sections and will be defined to a vertical depth of 125 m and over a strike length of 600 m. This will provide us with sufficient data to satisfy the minimum tonnage threshold required for our subsequent PEA study work.”