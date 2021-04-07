 
Imperial’s Early Crater Lake Drill Results Confirms Substantial Widths of Scandium-Bearing Olivine Ferrosyenite

MONTREAL, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that early Crater Lake drilling on the TG scandium mineralized zone has confirmed the substantial intersection widths of scandium-bearing olivine ferrosyenite. This rock type is geologically similar to scandium-mineralized units observed during the 2019 TG Zone winter program (see Imperial Press Releases: May 22 and June 18, 2019). The drilling continues towards collecting sufficient drill data to undertake a 43-101 preliminary Resource Estimate of the Zone later in the spring.

“These early results confirm the significant potential of the TG mineralized zone, defined over a minimum strike length of 600 m, to a depth of 200 m and up to 110 m in true thickness,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & CEO. “The new drilling shows good continuity of the scandium mineralized olivine ferrosyenite unit over intersection widths of up to 158 m (515 feet). We have now brought the zone to surface on two drill sections and will be defined to a vertical depth of 125 m and over a strike length of 600 m. This will provide us with sufficient data to satisfy the minimum tonnage threshold required for our subsequent PEA study work.”

WINTER DEFINITION DRILLING PROGRAM

A definition diamond drill program on the TG Zone commenced in early March with 17 to 22 diamond drillholes planned, for a total of approximately 2,500 m (Figure 1). A drill hole spacing pattern of 50-100 m is in the process of being completed with the objective of outlining a minimum Inferred Mineral Resource of at least 10 million tonnes. This size of resource should satisfy a minimum 20- to 25-year operation model, scalable to the rate of potential market demand growth. There is good potential to expand TG Zone resources with further drilling of the resource area being drilled and on drill evaluation of additional scandium occurrences elsewhere on the property. This drilling round is anticipated to be completed in early May. The drilling contractor for the program is Cartwright Drilling Inc. of Goose Bay, NL.

CURRENT DRILLING

To date, four drillholes for 453.2 m have been completed (Table 1). The drilling indicates that the mineralized zone dips between sub-vertical to 700 east, with a north-northeast strike direction. The widths of the mineralized zone vary between 55 and 110 m (180-360’) in true thickness. The zone is open at depth below the 200 m vertical level and along strike.

18.03.21
Imperial Awarded $90,000 Federal Grant for Scandium Material Research with McMaster University
10.03.21
Imperial and SOQUEM Sign LOI to Exchange Quebec Base Metal and Gold Property Interests

22.02.21
Imperial Mining - mit Scandium zum 10-Bagger