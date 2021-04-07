 
checkAd

AGF Reports March 2021 Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $40.5 billion as at March 31, 2021.  

AUM

($ billions) 		March 31,
2021 		February 28,
2021 		% Change
Month-Over-
Month 		March 31,
2020 		% Change
Year-Over-
Year
Total Mutual Fund (including retail pooled funds) $21.8 $21.4   $16.7  
Institutional and Sub-advisory +
High-net-worth + Exchange-traded funds 		$16.0 $15.7   $14.7  
Subtotal
(before Private Alternative AUM) 		$37.8 $37.1   $31.4  
Private Alternative AUM $2.7 $2.7   $2.9  
Total AUM $40.5 $39.8 1.8% $34.3 18.1%
           
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $21.6 $21.6   $17.1  


Mutual Fund AUM by Category
(including retail pooled funds)

($ billions) 		March 31,
2021 		February 28,
2021 		March 31,
2020
Domestic Equity Funds $3.9 $3.7 $3.0
U.S. and International Equity Funds 10.9 10.7 7.3
Domestic Balanced Funds 0.4 0.4 0.4
U.S. and International Balanced Funds 1.5 1.4 1.3
Domestic Fixed Income Funds 1.5 1.5 1.3
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds 3.5 3.5 3.3
Domestic Money Market 0.1 0.2 0.1
Total Mutual Fund AUM $21.8 $21.4 $16.7

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $40 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Adrian Basaraba
Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4203, InvestorRelations@agf.com




AGF Management (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGF Reports March 2021 Assets Under Management TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AGF Management Limited reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $40.5 billion as at March 31, 2021.   AUM ($ billions)March 31,2021February 28,2021% ChangeMonth-Over-MonthMarch 31, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
AGF Management Limited Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend
31.03.21
AGF Management Limited Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
17.03.21
AGF Announces March 2021 Cash Distributions for Certain AGF ETFs