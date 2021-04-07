 
Pranav Nawani, PhD, joins Andrew Spencer and David E. Burnett on Puget Technologies, Inc.’s Board of Advisors

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puget Technologies, Inc. (“Puget”; Pink Open Market symbol “PUGE”), a Nevada corporation subject to reporting pursuant to Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is pleased to announce that Dr. Pranav Nawani has joined its Board of Advisors. Dr. Nawani, age 47, is a Research Scientist at Washington State University’s Institute for Shock Physics, Applied Sciences Laboratory.

Dr. Nawani has a long trajectory investigating issues related to nanomaterials and polymer nanocomposite materials research and his research lies at the confluence of polymer chemistry, polymer physics, applied chemistry, material science, and biomaterials. Dr. Nawani’s research interests are focused on developing advanced materials and polymer nanocomposites for applications in paints, coatings, aerospace, automotive, energy, biomedical device, and the commodity polymer industry. He graduated from Stony Brook University with a PhD in Chemistry. Prior to receiving his PhD, he earned a Bachelor’s degree (Honors) in Chemistry and a Master of Science in Physical Chemistry degree from Delhi University in Delhi, India. He also obtained an MBA in Marketing from the Somaiya Institute of Management Science & Research in India and a Master of Science degree in Chemistry from Stony Brook University. Dr. Nawani has more than seventeen years of diverse academic and industrial experience, five years of which were prior to the beginning of his research career as a Ph.D. candidate. Prior to his Ph.D., he worked in the areas of production, advertising, marketing, and product development. He also has more than 12 years of multi-disciplinary research experience involving synthesizing, formulating, functionalizing, modifying and investigating interfacial interaction, structure, morphology and properties of various polymers, filler materials, biopolymers, and polymer nanocomposites materials. Dr. Nawani has developed materials and advanced nanocomposites for various commercial applications, has published in various international journals and has been awarded a patent in development of biodegradable hydraulic fluid and has filed several provisional patent applications for development of various materials and coatings. Prior to joining the Applied Sciences Laboratory, Dr. Nawani was a technical director at Nano Science Engineering Corporation (nanoSEC) in Michigan where, as head of research and development, he developed various novel technologies in materials and polymer composites.

