Cannabix Technologies to Beta Test Marijuana Breathalyzer with Private Clinic in Northwestern U.S.

Cannabix is developing the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer devices to give law enforcement and employers a tool to enhance public safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace, is pleased to report that it will begin beta testing its THC Breath Analyzer (“THCBA”) with a private drug testing clinic located in the Northwestern United States. Cannabix expects to deliver its version 3.0 THCBA prototype to this clinic in the coming weeks to begin a breath testing with select patients. The Company and the clinic have entered into a non-disclosure agreement. The collaborating clinic has a robust drug testing operation and is one of the top drug testing providers to employers within its respective state. The high-volume clinic has a diverse range of patients and focuses on private sector testing for alcohol and illicit drugs. The clinic has extensive experience beta testing with new drug testing technologies. In the recent past, the collaborating clinic was selected to be an early tester of oral swab devices, which have been authorized for use in certain jurisdictions.



Beta-testing of the THCBA prototype will be focused on training the device’s machine learning database, to help determine sensitivity ranges and improving user and administrator experience. Furthermore, this data will help with identifying cross-reactivity of other substances with the study population. The THCBA is a drug screening device for employers and other markets who are seeking a way to quickly, easily and non-invasively test for recent use of ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) - the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes impairment.

Current forms of testing for marijuana use can identify THC ranging from minutes to days prior to actual use, making it difficult to show the difference between the two. Studies¹ have shown that breath is a better indicator of impairment than saliva and urine because THC is present in breath for a relatively short period of time (1-3 hours); whereas, it is excreted at detectable levels in other body fluids for many hours, days, or even weeks after smoking. This short time period of detection in breath aligns with the peak impairment window.