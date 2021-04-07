 
Rodney Cole named vice president of DTE Energy Foundation, and director of community engagement for public affairs, DTE Energy

Fourteen-year DTE Energy veteran tapped to lead Foundation operations and community relationships, further DTE’s mission of service to its customers and communities

Detroit, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced the appointment of Rodney Cole as vice president of the DTE Energy Foundation, and director of community engagement for public affairs, DTE Energy. In his new role, Cole will lead the DTE Foundation’s operations and grant strategies, and will play a key role in advancing DTE’s efforts to create meaningful, good-paying jobs; advance social justice and racial equity; and be good stewards of the environment. Cole will also lead efforts to strengthen neighborhoods and manage community relationships across DTE’s service territory.

 

“Rodney is a proven leader who is respected not only within our company, but among government officials and in communities across Michigan,” said Lynette Dowler, vice president public affairs, DTE Energy, and president, DTE Foundation. “His experience – and passion for – advocating for policies that benefit our customers and communities position him to make an immediate positive impact on the people we serve, and to further empower our company and foundation to advance our efforts to drive healing, recovery and progress statewide – and beyond.”

 

Cole’s appointment follows Lynette Dowler’s promotion to vice president, public affairs, and president, DTE Foundation, last year.

 

During his 14-year career at DTE, Cole has led business units across the organization. He most recently served as the director of state government affairs. In this role, he spearheaded state legislative activities and worked closely with state legislators and the governor’s administration to meet the needs of DTE’s customers and other stakeholders.

 

“At DTE, our aspiration is to be a force for good in the communities where our 10,000-plus employees live and serve,” said Cole. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play a role in continuing to drive our organization forward on its path toward achieving this aspiration, and to leverage the skills, insights and relationships I’ve developed during my 14 years with the company to create positive, meaningful change, and a healthier, more vital Michigan.”

