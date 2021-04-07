 
EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:


responsible party:

name: Oberbank AG (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 06.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE
currency: Euro


price volume
111.20 926
111.00 1,574
110.80 500
110.60 5
110.40 257

total volume: 3,262
total price: 362,010.9863
average price: 110,97823


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

