EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.04.2021, 15:15 | 46 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Oberbank AG (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Oberbank AG (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Lenzing!
Long
Basispreis 97,09€
Hebel 9,26
Ask 1,06
Short
Basispreis 119,42€
Hebel 9,00
Ask 1,31
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Lenzing AG
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: disposition
date: 06.04.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE
currency: Euro
price volume
111.20 926
111.00 1,574
110.80 500
110.60 5
110.40 257
total volume: 3,262
total price: 362,010.9863
average price: 110,97823
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4883185
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505
Lenzing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Lenzing - Weltmarktführer
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0