F5 to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on April 27, 2021

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 following the market close. F5 also will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its results with investors and analysts beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on April 27, 2021.

The live webcast link can be accessed from the investor relations portion of f5.com. The audio-only version of the live call can be accessed by dialing (833) 714-0927 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (778) 560-2886 for listeners from other countries. Please use Meeting ID: 3461547.

The webcast and call will be recorded, and replays will be available as follows:

Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations portion of F5’s website.

Replay Via Phone: (800) 585-8367 (US & Canada) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside of the U.S. and Canada) available April 27, 2021 through April 28, 2021. Use Meeting ID: 3461547

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) is a multi-cloud application security and delivery company that enables our customers—which include the world’s largest enterprises, financial institutions, service providers, and governments—to bring extraordinary digital experiences to life. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Source: F5 Networks

