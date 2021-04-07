Okta Announces Commitment to 100% Renewable Electricity

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today at Oktane21, committed to achieving 100% renewable electricity for its global real estate footprint by 2022. The company’s commitment marks a critical step in Okta’s journey to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and take long-term action on climate change. Watch all of Okta’s announcements at Oktane21.com.

“Climate change adversely impacts all of us, and every company has a role to play in curbing its most dangerous effects. For Okta, addressing energy usage for our offices is the right first step, but this is just the beginning of a long-term commitment to climate action,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder, Okta. “As we address Okta’s footprint, we will also look to collaborate with our customers, partners, and communities to drive even more change. We all need to act with the urgency our planet demands.”