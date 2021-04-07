 
Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Publishes Peer Reviewed Research Paper Establishing ProtoKinetix AAGP Enhanced Stem Cell Vision Restoration

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB: PKTX), a clinical-stage biomedical company, today announced the publication of a peer reviewed research paper describing and interpreting the results examining the benefit provided by AAGP to enable human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived retinal precursor cells transplanted to restor vision in an experimental model of blindness due to retina degeneration. The paper has been published by the prestigious Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine. The focus of this journal is therapeutic approaches which combine stem/progenitor cells with bioactive agents to restore, maintain, or improve tissue or organ function.

Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Paper on ProtoKinetix AAGP

Vision loss due to degeneration of the retina, most commonly the macula, commonly appears with aging, comorbid cardiovascular conditions, genetics, or other exposures. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) currently has no cure and is the leading cause of blindness in the USA after deterioration in loss of reduced sharp central vision necessary for daily tasks like reading or driving. By 2050, the number of people in the USA with AMD is estimated to be 5.44 million. Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Data and Statistics

Cells transplanted without AAGP offered no benefits in electroretinography (ERG) or optokinetic tracking (OKT), which are advanced techniques used to measure vision function. By comparison, AAGP treated cells showed 3-fold greater improvement in both ERG & OKT — with more transplanted cells surviving long-term in the retina. Only AAGP treated cells showed maturation and integration with the host retina. This overcomes a significant challenge not previously achieved to offer new hope for AMD patients and opportunity for cell therapy products to succeed for clinicians in need of protecting cell for transplant.

This study was completed by Dr. Kevin Gregory-Evans, MD, PhD, Professor of Opthalmology & the Julia Levy Leadership Chair in Macular Research at the University of British Columbia. A panel member of the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine & Canadian Institutes of Health Research. Previously, a reader in molecular ophthalmology at Imperial College London. An ophthalmologist and global leader in macular research and regenerative medicine development.

