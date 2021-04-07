 
CyberOptics Demonstrates High-Precision Sensor Technology at Touch Taiwan

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, will showcase the In-Line Particle Sensor (IPS), WaferSense wireless measurement sensors and the NanoResolution Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor for inspection and metrology at the Touch Taiwan Exhibition on April 21-23rd at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan in booth M330.

CyberOptics' NanoResolution MRS Sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

CyberOptics' NanoResolution MRS Sensor (Photo: Business Wire)

Cyberoptics’ In-Line Particle Sensor (IPS) with CyberSpectrum software detects particles in gas and vacuum lines 24/7 in semiconductor process equipment and other controlled environments. An extension of the industry-leading WaferSense Airborne Particle Sensor (APS) technology that is documented by fabs as the Best-Known Method (BKM), the IPS quickly identifies, monitors and enables troubleshooting of particles down to 0.1µm. Process and equipment engineers can speed equipment qualification with 24/7 monitoring. They can compare past and present data, as well as one tool to another, and see the effects of cleaning, adjustments and repairs in real-time.

“The desire for a contamination-free process environment, coupled with stringent manufacturing requirements are driving the need for a best-in-class process to detect particles in gas and vacuum lines,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics. “The IPS can quickly identify when and where particles originate, as well as the source, saving significant time and expense while maximizing yields and tool uptimes.”

The company will also display the NanoResolution MRS sensor that is integrated into CyberOptics’ WX3000 system for wafer-level and advanced packaging inspection and metrology. It provides sub-micrometer accuracy on features as small as 25µm. While retaining its ability to reject spurious multiple reflections, it adds the ability to capture and analyze specular reflections from shiny surfaces of solder balls, bumps and pillars, providing highly accurate inspection and metrology.

With data processing speeds in excess of 75 million 3D points per second, the WX3000 system delivers production-worthy throughput greater than 25 wafers (300mm) per hour. Complete 100% 3D/2D inspection can be accomplished two to three times faster than alternative technologies.

06.04.21
CyberOptics Receives $1.2 Million Order for 3D MX3000 Systems
18.03.21
CyberOptics Picks up EM Innovation Award for its SQ3000 Multi-Function System for AOI, SPI & CMM
11.03.21
CyberOptics to Showcase Metrology and Inspection Solutions at SEMICON China
09.03.21
CyberOptics Receives $1.4 Million Order for 3D SQ3000 Multi-Function Systems