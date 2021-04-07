 
Arista Boosts Agility for Modern Enterprises

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced CloudVision 2021, a further expansion of Arista's software-driven approach for modern enterprises. CloudVision 2021 delivers new automation capabilities designed to improve network agility and streamline enterprise business outcomes.

“Arista’s solution provided us with the ability to deploy quickly through automation combined with high-level visibility. It saved us a lot of time, and we met the goals, which included moving the entire organization to the new headquarters by the set date. The CloudVision system provides us with a single unified observation point for the end-to-end network - and in combination with end-to-end automation, we have achieved significant advantages over the old system, including many tangible advantages. In light of the project’s success, Bezeq decided to install Arista’s solutions in some of its data centers as well,” said Eldad Piles, Director of Engineering and Cyber, Bezeq.

CloudVision is a modern software platform designed to bring cloud network operations to enterprise customers through a network-wide suite of automation, telemetry, and analytics. Available for on-premises and SaaS-based delivery, CloudVision is a multi-domain management plane, enabling operations consistency across data center, campus wired and wireless, and public cloud use cases. This uniform approach dramatically simplifies network operations for Arista customers and channel partners by breaking down the traditional network management silos. CloudVision 2021 specifically focuses on Arista’s cognitive campus solution with new capabilities that link user and application experience to network deployments and operations.

Agility for the Evolving Enterprise

In today’s COVID environment, enterprise network operations teams have had to adapt their approach for rolling out new network services to meet changing business needs. To do this in an automated way, the underlying network needs to evolve from legacy models based on brittle, command line device control to modern, abstracted models providing network-wide control.

“Enterprise customers are looking for solutions that maximize performance, lower operational costs, and enable automation for today’s distributed workspaces,” said Russ Brown, Sales VP of Computacenter US. “Arista’s CloudVision 2021 for enterprise workspaces brings compelling innovation and delivers new ways to solve end-user requirements using the latest AI, cloud, and networking technologies."

