ZoomInfo Earns TrustRadius Top Rated Award for Sales Intelligence Software for Fourth Consecutive Year

With more than 800 verified ratings and reviews, ZoomInfo was recognized by the TrustRadius community in the Sales Intelligence Software category for the fourth consecutive year, dating back to 2018.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by TrustRadius with the 2021 Top Rated Award for Sales Intelligence Software and Market Intelligence Software.

“It’s important to us that we’re delivering products that help our customers hit their numbers,” said Chris Hays, ZoomInfo’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud of the relationships and the trust we’ve built with our customers, and we’re excited to see that they’re putting every aspect of the ZoomInfo platform into action so successfully.”

Hear from these verified users about how much they value ZoomInfo:

“ZoomInfo helps us find new companies that are searching for the service we provide currently, and gives us the opportunity to reach out to the correct people within that organization. We’ve had great success with the service that ZoomInfo has provided for our sales team.” – Marti Gonzales, President at CM LogistiX

“We have successfully used ZoomInfo across our global sales and lead development organizations. Magnified by COVID-19, it's become more and more important to be able to find and connect with the right people in organizations.” – Eric Graber, EVP of Global Sales and Field Operations at Azul Systems

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. TrustRadius uses a criteria, methodology, and scoring to determine TopRated winners.

ZoomInfo is also a certified recipient of the 2021 TrustRadius TRUE Badge, recognizing vendors who are Transparent, Responsive, Unbiased and Ethical in sourcing and managing their consumer reviews.

To learn more about how ZoomInfo’s sales intelligence solutions can help businesses find and convert ideal customers faster – and help sales teams hit their number – please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005201/en/