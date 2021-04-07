 
Intel Editorial Leveraging Technology to Provide Global Pandemic Relief

The following is an opinion editorial by Rick Echevarria of Intel Corporation.

Rick Echevarria is vice president in the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group and general manager of the Intel Olympic Program at Intel Corporation. He leads Intel's Pandemic Response Technology Initiative.

One year ago, Intel launched the Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (PRTI), a $50 million commitment to use technology to combat the effects of COVID-19. The Initiative sought to provide a 360-degree view of the challenges ahead, focusing on how our technologies can enhance healthcare, education and the economic recovery of businesses at multiple levels. Our goals were to provide immediate relief where it was needed most, develop innovative solutions to support the new normal and invest in technology that would limit the impact of future crises. Nearly every piece of Intel technology was leveraged in some way.

Twelve months later, the scope of PRTI work includes 230 projects spread across 170 organizations. We’ve partnered with organizations around the world to apply our solutions and expertise to geographically unique problems as well as global challenges, and we don’t want to stop.

Aligned with Intel’s RISE 2030 goals, we are transitioning this process and the technical expertise of our employee volunteers to the Intel RISE Technology Initiative (IRTI). The IRTI will continue to review and fund projects related to healthcare, education and the economy with new dedicated workstreams for social equity and human rights, accessibility, and climate action.

IRTI will create a broader, purpose-driven platform for action with a new $20 million commitment. We’re excited to share more about those projects throughout the year. For now, our work with the PRTI offers a glimpse at what can be achieved through technology, strategic partnerships and a collective desire to do good.

Diagnose, Treat and Prevent the Next Pandemic

The challenges of the healthcare industry are innumerable. When assessing projects, how do you choose between helping patients, assisting medical staff, funding life-saving research or making sense of massive amounts of unstructured patient data? We wanted to ensure we were tapping into the full breadth of Intel’s portfolio to provide support and make a lasting difference. The PRTI worked with partners across the healthcare space, from universities and hospitals to equipment manufacturers and infrastructure partners, to maximize our impact at every level.

