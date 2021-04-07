 
Westcon to Offer Best-in-Class Cloud Communications and Contact Centre Solutions Via New Partnership with 8x8

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, has today announced the launch of a distribution agreement with Westcon, the leading international technology distributor. The partnership, which becomes effective initially in the UK and Ireland this month, will allow 8x8 to expand its global footprint, while also providing Westcon’s partners with a best-in-class UCaaS and CCaaS public cloud solution via a wholesale model.

John DeLozier, Senior Vice President & Global Channel Chief at 8x8, Inc., says: “Westcon has an exemplary global track record delivering maximum value and success for its partners. We see great value partnering with the leading technology distributor as it is strategic to our channel-first efforts in the UK and Europe.”

He continues: “As organisations shift to distributed workforces and an operate-from-anywhere model, the need for an integrated cloud communications and contact centre platform for enhanced employee and customer engagement is increasingly in demand. 8x8’s best-in-suite solutions combined with Westcon’s breadth of service and experience in key markets present an attractive value proposition to drive growth across the region.”

The 8x8 integrated cloud contact centre, voice communications, team chat and video meetings product helps organisations with a distributed workforce to connect, collaborate and engage from anywhere with colleagues and customers.

With Microsoft already an existing partner of Westcon, 8x8's integrated enterprise-grade voice communications direct routing and contact centre solution, which is certified for Microsoft Teams, represents an additional incentive for the two companies to enter the distribution agreement. 8x8’s seamless integration with Teams gives partners and their clients flexibility on how they utilise Teams for voice calling and customer engagement, allowing organisations and their employees and contact centre agents to interact with colleagues and customers from any Teams endpoint.

Rene Klein, Senior Vice President, Westcon Europe comments: “We are delighted to have been appointed by 8x8 as a strategic partner in driving the growth of the company’s channel business in the UK and Ireland. 8x8’s excellent product offering will no doubt drive impressive results with our partner community. Our track record in collaboration and communications technologies, combined with our recent growth in cloud and managed services providers puts us in a unique position to support 8x8’s business goals.”

Caution Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor with annual revenues that exceed US$3 billion. Operating in more than 70 countries, it delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

WestconComstor.com | Twitter | Facebook

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



