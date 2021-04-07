 
CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2021 on April 27, 2021

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) will announce financial results for the first quarter of 2021 following the market close on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss first quarter results and the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

As detailed in the Events Calendar section of the CoStar Group website, the Company expects to announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021; third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021; and fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Any changes to those dates will appear in the Events Calendar on the CoStar Group website.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,600 worldwide, including the industry’s largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com

This news release and the Company’s earnings conference call and audio replay contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CoStar Group's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs and intentions and other statements including words such as “hope,” “anticipate,” “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management of CoStar Group and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions and estimates used as a basis for the forward-looking statements. More information about potential factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in CoStar Group’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” section of that filing, as well as CoStar Group’s other filings with the SEC (including Current Reports on Form 8-K) available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are based on information available to CoStar Group on the date hereof, and CoStar Group assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

