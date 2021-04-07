MACOM Announces Execution of ‘Greenshoe’ Option to Purchase Additional $50 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced that the initial purchaser in the company’s recent convertible notes offering transaction has exercised its option to purchase an additional $50.0 million of convertible senior notes (the “Notes”) in connection with its March 22, 2021 announced $400 million convertible notes offering. The ‘Greenshoe’ provided the initial purchaser the option to purchase up to $60 million additional Notes under the same terms. No additional Notes will be issued, resulting in a total of $450 million convertible senior notes being issued.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

