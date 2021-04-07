 
Citi Service Insights Launches on CitiDirect BE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021   

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) launches Citi Service Insights (CSI) with SWIFT gpi Case Resolution integration. This new digital service provides clients with a centralized view to manage or close all their service inquiries globally and also allows clients to open several types of inquiries digitally. Previously, this was done through a combination of manual processes, which have now been digitized to increase transparency and speed for issue resolution. Additionally, with the integration of gpi Case Resolution, clients have direct access to dynamic interbank query handling across the SWIFT network resulting in faster payments resolution and settlement.

Benefits/Features of the new service include:

  • Service Dashboard: view and manage all inquiries on a comprehensive dashboard
  • Case Management: respond to, follow up on, close or reopen inquiries for payments, accounts, channels, products and services, and reports and statements categories
  • Documentation Management: upload documents for inquiries
  • Create Service Request: create new requests for the Citi Service team to action directly from the CSI portal for several types of queries.
  • Audit Trail: track service requests with the audit trail highlighting time and context of all previous communications
  • Seamless Integration with Citi Payment Insights (CPI) which provides payment status updates via a visual tracker, making payment tracking as simple as tracking a package, through the power of SWIFT gpi and Big Data. CSI allows clients to see CPI requests pending authorization/response and to see information on cases opened against payments visible on CPI on CSI

COVID-19 has driven and accelerated demand for digital self-service tools as well as greater automation in the post payment processing space. As a part of its goal to create a digital platform for commerce, Citi has now created the capability for clients to digitally access information related to service inquiries through Citi Service Insights on its award-winning client facing portal, CitiDirect BE. Clients are now able to track payment services digitally, with a centralized view of inquiries through a dashboard and digital connectivity, eliminating the need to contact Citi Service via phone, email or SWIFT message.

