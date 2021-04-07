Citi Service Insights Launches on CitiDirect BE

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) launches Citi Service Insights (CSI) with SWIFT gpi Case Resolution integration. This new digital service provides clients with a centralized view to manage or close all their service inquiries globally and also allows clients to open several types of inquiries digitally. Previously, this was done through a combination of manual processes, which have now been digitized to increase transparency and speed for issue resolution. Additionally, with the integration of gpi Case Resolution, clients have direct access to dynamic interbank query handling across the SWIFT network resulting in faster payments resolution and settlement.

Benefits/Features of the new service include: