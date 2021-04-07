PPD Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD), a leading global contract research organization, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results. Investors and other interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by logging on to the investors section of PPD’s website at https://investors.ppd.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 877 407 0784, or for international callers, +1 201 689 8560. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1 844 512 2921, or for international callers, +1 412 317 6671. The passcode for the live conference call and the replay is 13717929. The audio replay will be available until Wednesday, May 12, 2021.