Harris Williams Advises AIT Worldwide Logistics on its Recapitalization by The Jordan Company

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised AIT Worldwide Logistics (AIT), a portfolio company of Quad-C Management (Quad-C), on its sale to The Jordan Company (TJC) in a recapitalization valued at over $1.2 billion. AIT President and CEO Vaughn Moore and his senior team will continue to lead the business and will remain significant investors in AIT. AIT is a leading non-asset-based global freight forwarder. The transaction was led by Jason Bass, Jeff Burkett, Frank Mountcastle, Jonathan Meredith, Trey Balson and Brett Bordlee of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“AIT’s tailored supply chain solutions, global footprint and commitment to client service make it the logistics provider of choice for a diverse universe of companies around the world,” said Jason Bass, a managing director at Harris Williams. “In partnership with management, Quad-C has created tremendous value at AIT through both organic and strategic initiatives. We are thrilled to have Quad-C entrust us with this important outcome.”

“It was a privilege to represent AIT on another transaction. The leadership team’s collective vision and tireless execution have propelled AIT to its market-leading position in the third-party logistics sector,” said Jonathan Meredith, a director at Harris Williams.

“There continues to be strong investor interest in the third-party logistics sector for market-leading platforms with the scale, infrastructure and management team in place to service the complex supply chain needs of global blue-chip customers,” added Jeff Burkett, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Vaughn Moore, AIT president and CEO, said, “We were excited to continue our longstanding relationship with Harris Williams to help find our next partner. The team’s expertise within the third-party logistics sector and familiarity with the type of partner we were looking for made them the right choice to navigate this transaction. We continue to appreciate their guidance through the major milestones in our company’s growth.”

AIT is a global freight forwarder that helps its customers grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer, retail, food, government, healthcare, high-tech, industrial and life sciences. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes door-to-door deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail—on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 85 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services.

