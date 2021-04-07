 
Hudbay Commences Pampacancha Pit Development

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that the final land user agreement for Pampacancha has been completed and Hudbay now has full access to the site to begin pit development activities.

“We are very pleased to have completed the final land user agreements at Pampacancha and we remain on track for first production in the second quarter of 2021, in line with guidance,” said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This major milestone was achieved due to collaboration between the community and the Constancia team, which further demonstrates Hudbay’s strong social license to operate in Peru.”

In January 2021, the company commenced pre-development activities, including haul road construction and site preparation work, which will allow Hudbay to commence pre-stripping activities shortly. Pampacancha is a high-grade copper and gold satellite deposit located approximately seven kilometres from Hudbay’s Constancia mine and processing facilities in Peru. Pampacancha is expected to contribute to an increase in copper and gold production at Constancia from 2022 to 2025 as the higher grades enter into the mine plan.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, plans to commence the development of Pampacancha. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The material factors or assumptions that Hudbay identified and were applied by the company in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the expected timing of pre-stripping and production activities on the Pampacancha deposit and no significant unanticipated delays to the full development of Pampacancha.

