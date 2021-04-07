 
checkAd

OMNIQ Receives $1.1 Million Purchase Order for Data Collection Solutions achieving over $28M in new orders since January 1st, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

•   Customer is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids
•   Customer’s annual revenue exceeds $3B operates over 750 stores in North America.
•   Demonstrates the strength of OMNIQ’s customer base combined with the quality of OMNIQ’s solutions.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced today that it has received an approximately $1.1 million purchase agreement from a leading global specialty apparel retailer, which generates over $3 billion in annual revenue. The agreement calls for mobile computerized IoT equipment as well as distribution center solutions to support their e-commerce initiatives and operations.

OMNIQ’s customer has more than 750 stores across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

OMNIQ’s suite of supply chain mobility solutions include advanced mobile technologies that are transforming the way businesses operate by automating the process and eliminating manual and paper-based processes that cause delays in operation and losses. OMNIQ’s Solutions provide the tracking all the IoT devices, managing applications and content, all while keeping devices and data, safe and secured. The systems provide a more “contactless” approach to the customer’s retail and logistics operations, and will be integrated with the corporate automated services.

“I am satisfied with the 2021 momentum with this $1.1 million contract we achieved a record of over $28 million in new orders generated since January 1st,” commented Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “We’re pleased to supply this leading retailer with OMNIQ’s supply chain solutions to generate better efficiencies, service, and operations.”

About OMNIQ Corp. 
OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

Seite 1 von 3
OMNIQ Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OMNIQ Receives $1.1 Million Purchase Order for Data Collection Solutions achieving over $28M in new orders since January 1st, 2021 •   Customer is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids•   Customer’s annual revenue exceeds $3B operates over 750 stores in North America.•   Demonstrates the strength of OMNIQ’s customer base …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
CytoDyn Signs Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Biomm S.A. in Brazil for COVID-19 ...
Applied Materials Showcases Unique Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Long-Term ...
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
POET Technologies to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Financial Conferences
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC – REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2020
Li Auto Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$750 Million Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
OMNIQ Announces Q4 2020 Revenue, up 12% YoY achieving $13 Million in Q4 Revenue; Growth Accelerates in Q1 2021 with a Record $25 Million in New Orders, 100% Growth in AI-Based Technology Contracts
25.03.21
omniQ to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call
23.03.21
omniQ Announces $1.0 Million Expanded Project with a Billion Dollar Marketing Solutions Provider
10.03.21
omniQ’s AI Based Solutions Expands into the 1.2 Billion Person African Market