OMNIQ Receives $1.1 Million Purchase Order for Data Collection Solutions achieving over $28M in new orders since January 1st, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced today that it has received an approximately $1.1 million purchase agreement from a leading global specialty apparel retailer, which generates over $3 billion in annual revenue. The agreement calls for mobile computerized IoT equipment as well as distribution center solutions to support their e-commerce initiatives and operations.

• Customer is a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for Men, Women and Kids • Customer’s annual revenue exceeds $3B operates over 750 stores in North America. • Demonstrates the strength of OMNIQ’s customer base combined with the quality of OMNIQ’s solutions.

OMNIQ’s customer has more than 750 stores across the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

OMNIQ’s suite of supply chain mobility solutions include advanced mobile technologies that are transforming the way businesses operate by automating the process and eliminating manual and paper-based processes that cause delays in operation and losses. OMNIQ’s Solutions provide the tracking all the IoT devices, managing applications and content, all while keeping devices and data, safe and secured. The systems provide a more “contactless” approach to the customer’s retail and logistics operations, and will be integrated with the corporate automated services.

“I am satisfied with the 2021 momentum with this $1.1 million contract we achieved a record of over $28 million in new orders generated since January 1st,” commented Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ. “We’re pleased to supply this leading retailer with OMNIQ’s supply chain solutions to generate better efficiencies, service, and operations.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.