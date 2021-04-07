 
Altus Group to Hold a Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021 and Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 6, 2021

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF) announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) in a virtual-only setting on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:00 am (ET). Everyone will be able to participate in the Meeting online, and registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can ask questions and vote in real time online. As in prior years, all shareholders can vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions set out in their form of proxy and are encouraged to vote on the proposed resolutions before the deadline on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Information related to the Meeting, including the Management Information Circular and the Proxy Form, has been posted on the Company’s website under the “Annual Meeting of Shareholders” section at http://www.altusgroup.com/company/investor-relations.

The Company also announced that it plans to release its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Altus Group executives Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.

The details for both events are as follows:

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Date:     Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Time:     11:00 a.m. (ET)
Live Virtual Meeting:     https://web.lumiagm.com/417815141 (Password: altus2021)
Voting Deadline:     Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Replay:     A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

 

To view or participate in the virtual meeting, shareholders will need access to an internet-connected device for the full duration of the meeting. More information on how to attend, ask questions and vote at or prior to the Meeting, please refer to pages three to eight in the Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website.

Q1 2021 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date:     Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time:     5:00 p.m. (ET)
Webcast:     altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations)
Live Call:     1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area)
Replay:     A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Commercial Real Estate Consulting, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,300 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include many of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Altus Group Limited
Camilla Bartosiewicz
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-641-9773
camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com


Wertpapier


