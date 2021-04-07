Alpha Lithium Completes Second of Three Phase Drilling Program

Phase 2 consisted of two production wellbores, the first drilled to 100 meters and the second to 350 meters. The Company experienced slight supply chain delays on both wells while waiting on production casing delivery, which has subsequently been resolved.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“ Alpha ” or the “ Company ”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has completed Phase 2 drilling at the Tolillar Salar. The Company is now working on completion operations for these wells and based on the success in Phase 2, is preparing the road and drilling pad for the start of Phase 3.

Both wells were logged with advanced logging equipment provided by Zelandez Services Argentina (“Zelandez”). Zelandez utilized Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (“NMR”) technologies which are typically utilized in oilfield services applications to provide accurate porosity and pore size distribution of the sediments. Ultimately, these measurements are used to calculate formation permeability and provide estimates of hydraulic conductivity, both of which are required by Alpha’s independent engineering firm to complete a resource estimate.

Alpha is currently planning to provide a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate after Phase 3 drilling is completed.

Based on promising historic data at the Tolillar Salar, Alpha elected to drill all holes as production wells versus core holes. While core sampling is faster to drill, it does not result in pumpable wells where traditional aquifer tests can be realized to obtain hydraulic parameters. Core sampling provides lithological data that may take months to analyze with the objective focused on simply improving knowledge of reservoir characteristics such as drainable porosity. Production wells are immediately capable of production, can be logged to determine effective porosity and permeability, and can be flow-tested to determine brine deliverability parameters and composite brine chemistry that are ultimately needed for lithium processing.

As Alpha has always been focused on the prime objective achieving production as quickly as possible, the decision was made to drill production wells and log them using Zelandez’s NMR technology to provide data similar to what core testing would provide. This decision has resulted in wellbores capable of production while simultaneously saving 3-6 months of analysis and 30% of the total drilling cost. These techniques are relatively new to the lithium exploration industry; however, the Alpha team is acutely aware of NMR technology which is extensively used in the oil and gas industry to great effect.