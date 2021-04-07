Latin Metals Delineates Priority Copper Targets at the Lacsha Project, Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ( "Latin Metals" or the "Company" ) (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) provides an update on exploration at the Company's 100%-owned Lacsha copper property (" Lacsha " or the " Project ") located in the Peruvian Coastal Copper Belt. Stream sediment sampling results further confirm the existence of copper mineralization at Lacsha and helps delineate priority areas for follow-up.

Phase I exploration at the 4,000-hectare Lacsha property was initiated in January 2021 with initial rock sampling, which identified outcropping copper mineralization ranging from 110 ppm up to 6,410 ppm and molybdenum ranging from 1.5 ppm up to 86.8 ppm. The sampling and historical work defined a total area of 5.0 km by 2.5 km with anomalous copper and pathfinder elements.

Phase II work included 34 stream sediment samples designed to screen the entire property and additional rock sampling and mapping. Results of the stream sediment survey has confirmed the existence of a core 5.0 km by 2.5 km copper-molybdenum anomaly with multi-element support (Figure 1). Within this large geochemical anomaly, there appears to be at least two mineralized centers. Results for rock sampling have not yet been received.

Next Steps

Phase III exploration has begun and will be completed in early Q2. Ongoing work includes two areas of detailed talus sampling, which cover the two mineralized centers with approximately 100 samples, as well as continued mapping and rock sampling. On completion and once results are available, it is expected that geophysical surveying will commence aiming to define drill targets for testing during 2021.

Social and Community

Prior to commencing Phase II exploration, the Company signed an agreement with the local community, under the terms of which the Company has permission to complete all necessary surface exploration to define drill targets, at which time an additional agreement will be required. Under the terms of the current community agreement, the Company is assisting the community with materials for an irrigation project.

Coastal Copper Belt

The Coastal Copper Belt in Peru is a Cretaceous belt hosting various deposit types, including porphyry, epithermal, VMS and IOCG. Latin Metals' 100%-owned Lacsha copper-molybdenum and Auquis copper-gold projects are located in the northern Lima-Ica portion of the coastal belt (Figure 2). The Lacsha Project is located approximately 110 km by road from Lima, 40 km from the coast, and is accessible year-round by paved road. The Project was acquired by staking based on the results of historical multi-element geochemistry. The Lacsha claims lie immediately south and contiguous with Newmont Corporation's Sumacwayra copper-molybdenum property.