SPYR Technologies Joins Soaring Smart Home Camera Market with IoT Subsidiary, Applied MagiX

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 15:00   

NEW YORK, NY, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) has officially joined the soaring multi-billion-dollar smart home camera market with its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX, Inc., and the launch of 4 different sourced products, including an Apple HomeKit Secure Video Camera.  Surveillance cameras can be found in nearly a third of all smart homes in the U.S., UK, Germany, and France according to new research published in Strategy Analytics’ report “Smart Home Survey – Surveillance Cameras.”

Meanwhile, the latest Home Automation Ownership & Usage Report from NPD Group’s Connected Intelligence, states that half of U.S. consumers own at least one smart home device, up from 35% in January of 2020, and security cameras remain the most commonly owned device of all the smart home devices.

In general, security is a key motivator in smart home device purchases, NPD’s research found that security cameras have been the leading volume driver for the last 4 years.  In fact, according to the firm, security cameras made up nearly one out of every four smart home device purchases at retail in 2020, the most of any device type.  Because the home security camera is the marquee device favored by those outfitting their homes to become more automated and “smart,” it’s an ideal product for Applied MagiX to add to its smart home product lineup.

Applied MagiX launched 4 products last week with the aim of driving revenue into the company immediately, while SPYR’s California-based subsidiary continues to develop and launch its own proprietary products.  The company’s smart home camera is the highlight product among those first 4 Apple HomeKit offerings, which Applied MagiX sourced from its trusted technology partner, Onvis.  And, it has introduced the product, the “Onvis C3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera,” with an extremely competitive price of $59.99. (Same product found on Amazon for $89.99) https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-c3-camera

Bill Ablondi, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Smart Home Strategies advisory service, said of the camera market, “Surveillance cameras are potent assets smart home companies can use to attract new customers, as they provide consumers the feelings of safety and security in and around their homes, a potentially powerful value proposition that can be replicated in all markets.”

