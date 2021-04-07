 
Broward Health Medical Center Becomes First Hospital in Florida to Adopt Advanced Genesis Robotic Technology to Treat Heart Rhythm Disorders

ST. LOUIS, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announces that Broward Health Medical Center is establishing a robotic electrophysiology program to expand access to advanced minimally-invasive treatment of heart rhythm disorders in Florida. Broward Health Medical Center will be the only hospital in South Florida offering robotic technology to treat patients suffering from arrhythmias and is the first in Florida, and among the first in the nation, to adopt the latest Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system.

“The adoption of this advanced robotic technology further reinforces the commitment Broward Health Medical Center has toward providing high quality cardiac care for patients suffering from all types of arrhythmias,” said Ahmed Osman, M.D., Medical Director of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab. “This technology helps enhance the reach, precision and stability of the traditional tools used in ablation therapy, while having inherent attributes that can increase safety. We are very excited to have access to this technology for our patients.”

Robotic Magnetic Navigation introduces the benefits of robotic precision and safety to cardiac ablation, a common, minimally invasive procedure to treat arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias – abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. When left untreated, arrhythmias may significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

“On the heels of Broward Health Medical Center’s recent IAC accreditation for electrophysiology, we are excited to bring this latest technology to our complex arrhythmia program,” said Heather Havericak, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center. “Studies suggest that one in four Americans over the age of 40 could develop irregular heartbeats, and over 2.3 million Americans suffer from atrial fibrillation. The adoption of Robotic Magnetic Navigation supports our commitment to providing comprehensive cardiac care for our community and the greater tri-county area.”

