Trex Company Honored for Green Leadership

Decking Leader Recognized by Green Builder Media for its Commitment to Sustainability

WINCHESTER, Va., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They say good things come in threes. That is certainly true for Trex, the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, which has been recognized by Green Builder Media with three distinct honors – all related to the company’s sustainable products and practices. For the 11th consecutive year, Trex has been named the “greenest” decking in the industry by the readers of Green Builder magazine. Amplifying this unparalleled achievement, Trex also received the highest score for decking in the Green Builder Media Brand Index. Demonstrating that Trex’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond its world-famous decking, Green Builder also honored the company’s Signature Railing as one of its “Hot 50 Products” for 2021, rounding out a trifecta of triumph that has left the competition “green” with envy.

“Over the past 30 years, our commitment to producing eco-friendly outdoor living products has never wavered,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “Being honored as the ‘greenest decking’ is a title we’ve worked hard to achieve and hold. It’s also rewarding to see our other products being recognized for their sustainability and preference among the discriminating green building community.”

Trex Tops Green Builder Readers’ Choice Awards and Brand Index
One of the longest-running and most respected studies in the green building industry, the Green Builder Readers’ Choice Survey uncovers what green building professionals perceive to be the most sustainable products, materials and brands. Since the program began in 2009, Trex is the only composite decking manufacturer to hold the title of “greenest decking,” underscoring the brand’s leadership and strong preference among eco-conscious architects, builders and contractors.

Trex also maintained its position year-over-year as the top scorer in the decking category of the Green Builder Media Brand Index, which launched last year. Designed to evaluate brand position in the marketplace, the Brand Index integrates purchase preferences, brand sentiment and reader data merging macro market trends from COGNITION Smart Data with micro user-specific results from the Readers’ Choice survey. Based on these combined factors, the award recognizes the most sustainable, innovative, highest performing brands across a wide spectrum of building product categories. 

