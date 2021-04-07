 
checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Analyzes Airport Commercial Operations across the World

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 15:27  |  39   |   |   

By analyzing macro and micro factors affecting operations, any airport can identify risks, growth opportunities, and the competition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has developed an Airport Commercial Situational Awareness Report (ACSAR) to provide a standardized framework covering all aspects involved with airports. It includes insights on airports from six regions—Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America—categorized under four tiers based on passenger volume. This study establishes a fundamental tool that generates commercial awareness of the region, area, competition, customers and airport. By analyzing macro and micro factors affecting operations, any airport can identify risks to be mitigated, growth opportunities, and the competition. This is especially important in terms of route network development in the wake of the pandemic and for the future.

For further information on this analysis, Employing Airport Commercial Situational Awareness to Create Growth, please visit: http://frost.ly/5gl

"Asia-Pacific has the highest percentage of airports in the top 500 airports by passenger traffic share, accounting for 36.9%. Europe is second, closely followed by North America," said Jonathan Norman, Aerospace & Defense Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Tier-1 airports (over 20 million passengers annually) account for 68.4% of the top 500 airports worldwide in terms of passenger traffic share. In Latin America, the seven airports in this segment are dispersed across the geography and serve a relatively low number of airlines compared to other regional Tier-1 airports. Thus, they have altered their strategies to serve only high-yield routes, which are mostly international, and have severe problems implementing reliable COVID-19 protocols."

Norman added: "Among the 27 tier-2 airports (10 million-20 million passengers annually) in Asia-Pacific, China is heavily represented in the top ten, with seven Tier-2 airports located in the country. Several airports in the region are focusing on new business models such as cargo operations and enhanced low-cost airlines options. The 17 tier-3 airports (5 million-10 million passengers annually)in North America are regionally diverse, from Edmonton to Palm Beach, serving smaller but still significant centers of business and popular vacation spots. They have focused on vacation destinations in a bid to survive the pandemic."

Airports can focus on the following growth strategies to leverage their market position:

  • Route development plan for traffic growth: Establish an airport business profile and develop short-, medium- and long-term objectives regarding the different network market segments (local, regional and international).
  • Develop air route tactics through growth channels: Classify each route and establish crucial key performance indicators (KPIs) such as load factor, pricing and frequencies to determine the optimum balance of profit and connectivity.
  • Incorporate risk strategies: Establish risk assessment parameters and determine the type and size of risk the airport can handle when taking losses on an eventual route underperformance.

Employing Airport Commercial Situational Awareness to Create Growth is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Aerospace & Defense Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Employing Airport Commercial Situational Awareness to Create Growth

K513-22

Contact:
Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications
P: +91 44 6681 4412
E: srihari.daivanayagam@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frost & Sullivan Analyzes Airport Commercial Operations across the World By analyzing macro and micro factors affecting operations, any airport can identify risks, growth opportunities, and the competition SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan has developed an Airport Commercial Situational …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Former National Rugby League Star & USA Representative Eddy Pettybourne Signs 2-Year Brooklyn Kings ...
Cboe Global Markets Reports March 2021 Trading Volume
Human Horizons Confirms Four HiPhi X Models on Sale Now
Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Dup15q Syndrome Market Expected to Experience Steady Growth at a CAGR of 23.96% During the Study ...
CIFF Guangzhou Connects 357,809 Visitors with 4,000 Quality Brands
SANY On Track - Highlights from the SANY 2020 Annual Report
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
Aramco and American Concrete Institute announce new Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics in ...
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Asia Pacific Electric 3-Wheeler Market worth 486,446 units by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry