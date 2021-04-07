 
Inogen Announces Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer, Transition of Certain Officers, and Preliminary, Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Revenue Range

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed George Parr as Inogen’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 12, 2021. On April 2, 2021 and April 5, 2021, respectively, Byron Myers, Executive Vice President, Marketing, and Arron Retterer, Executive Vice President, Sales, announced that they plan to leave Inogen effective June 4, 2021 following a transition period to help ensure an orderly and effective shift of responsibilities.

Inogen also announced that, based on preliminary, unaudited financial information, the Company expects total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $84.0 million to $87.0 million.

Nabil Shabshab, Inogen’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate George on this appointment as I believe that he will be a tremendous asset to Inogen and a great addition to the Executive Team. We believe our path forward necessitates building on current strengths but adding new capabilities to deliver on our strategic imperatives. George’s 25 years of experience in C-suite, general management, marketing, and sales management roles across medical technology, consumer products, and industrial categories and markets around the world will be a great enabler in building a stronger Inogen and elevating our performance. I would like to thank Byron for his dedication and commitment to Inogen over the past twenty years that has helped increase patient awareness of our innovative, market-leading products, and creating a unique go-to-market approach. Additionally, I want to thank Arron for his contributions to Inogen’s success in the last year as we focused on increasing physician awareness and patient access to our products.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead the commercial operations of Inogen in our mission to increase the freedom and independence for respiratory patients and to make our technologies the standard of care,” said Mr. Parr. “I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Inogen’s success as we continue to seek ways to increase patient access to our technologies, expand the impact we have on patients, drive growth, and increase value for our stockholders.”

