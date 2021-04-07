The Alkaline Water Company Continues Convenience Store Expansion with Cefco Partnership
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with CEFCO Convenience Stores now selling Alkaline88’s 1-liter single serve size in more than 200 high volume stores across six states.
“Adding CEFCO as a customer is a big step in our continued convenience store expansion,” says Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Developing significant partnerships and adding key customers such as CEFCO will allow us to further grow our c-store footprint in addition to expanding distribution of our single-serve products. The continued C-store growth we are seeing is a testament to the strength of our brand and the trust and confidence that our loyal customers have in Alkaline88.”
Alkaline88 is known for its Smooth Hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a smooth, soft mouth feel that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate, and the Company is dedicated to smooth taste, purity, quality and value. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand and free of buffers. Dubbed “the clean beverage,” Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two pure ingredients that customers trust and understand — water and pink Himalayan rock salt.
Beyond its dedication to providing customers with clean, pure drinking water, The Alkaline Water Company is an eco-conscious leader in sustainability. The first national water company to bottle in fully recyclable aluminum bottles (which are environmentally friendly, sustainable and recyclable in all 50 states), its entire line of products are packaged in 100 percent recyclable BPA-free PET bottles.
Alkaline88 waters are available in a variety of flavors and convenient sizes including:
- Small bottles for quick grab and go (500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 1.5-liter)
- Sports bottles for customers with an active lifestyle (700ml, 1-liter, 1.5-liter, 2-liter)
- Bulk sizes (2-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon) with easy-use handles for home refrigeration
- Calorie and sugar free A88 Infused flavored waters in six varieties — Watermelon, Raspberry, Peach Mango, Lemon, Lemon-Lime and Blood Orange
About The Alkaline Water Company:
