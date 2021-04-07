The Alkaline Water Company Continues Convenience Store Expansion with Cefco Partnership

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its latest partnership with CEFCO Convenience Stores now selling Alkaline88’s 1-liter single serve size in more than 200 high volume stores across six states.

“Adding CEFCO as a customer is a big step in our continued convenience store expansion,” says Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Developing significant partnerships and adding key customers such as CEFCO will allow us to further grow our c-store footprint in addition to expanding distribution of our single-serve products. The continued C-store growth we are seeing is a testament to the strength of our brand and the trust and confidence that our loyal customers have in Alkaline88.”