WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled: “Ebang: Yet Another Crypto ‘China Hustle’ Absconding With U.S. Investor Cash[.]” The report alleges, among other things, that the Chinese cryptocurrency company is directing proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) last year into a “series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties.” Also according to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020 during a secondary offering claiming the proceeds would go “primarily for development,” and that allegedly $21 million was directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Further, the report noted that EBang’s earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange failed due to widespread media coverage of its relationship with Yindou, a Chinese peer-to-peer online lending scheme that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million “vanish(ing) into thin air.”

On this news, EBang’s stock price fell 12% to close at $5.53 on April 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

