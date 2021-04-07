 
DSS Launches Alset Solar to Develop Utility-Scale Solar Farms at Superfund Sites and Other Underutilized Properties

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses in consumer packaging, brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced the launch of Alset Solar, Inc. (“Alset Solar”).

Alset Solar was formed to pursue development of utility-scale solar farms, providing a clean energy future to polluted or underutilized properties to supplement the power grid or provide small microgrids for independent energy.

“Solar energy is a powerful force for good. It has the potential to mitigate climate change, reduce air pollution, expand access to energy for all, and contribute to global economic well-being,” commented Melissa Sims, Director and advisor of Alset Solar.

As demand for renewable energies continues to grow in the US, disputes about where to locate solar and wind farms grow more common as well. Large-scale utility farms raise concerns over public land use and transmission loss. Opponents of community scale projects are concerned with visual aesthetics, noise, and property values. Many rural interests would rather see good land being used for agricultural farming than solar farming. If renewables want to maintain a positive reputation, they clearly must look for a way to get around these concerns.

The more than 450,000 brownfield sites, 130,000 EPA Superfund sites, and 19 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land with excellent solar energy potential across the nation present a major opportunity to put unwanted, unproductive, dirty land back into use by producing clean electricity. Doing so can even avoid the major concerns various communities have over installing solar farms.

“We are actively identifying eligible sites in key markets and will work closely with communities to put these sites back into use and back on the tax rolls,” continued Sims. “By focusing our development efforts on blighted land such as current and former contaminated properties, landfills, and mines, we can transform these underutilized sites into assets, providing land resources for clean energy development and diminishing development pressures on open space.”

Sims, an attorney and chair of the environmental division of the national law firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC, brings extensive experience to her role at Alset Solar. She has represented units of local government, including sheriffs, counties, cities, villages, school districts, zoning boards and townships. She has drafted municipal legislation and has represented units of local government in trial, appellate and federal courts. Sims has prosecuted hundreds of municipal ordinance violations for the towns she represented. The late William J. Wimbiscus, Jr., began practicing municipal law in 1950 and she learned from his vast experience in her municipal practice. As a tenacious municipal prosecutor, Melissa utilized a local ordinance against Exxon, CBS, and Viacom for a Superfund site for one of her municipal clients. In that case, she set national precedent before the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on whether a non-home rule unit of local government could exercise its nuisance powers during the course of a Superfund cleanup. Following this case, she represented the Village of Roxana, Illinois, against Shell and Conoco Phillips using her DePue precedent and fined the polluters for every lot, street, and alley which contained benzene from the refinery. Both cases settled.

