HC2 Holdings Portfolio Company R2 Technologies Disrupts the Aesthetics Industry with Launch of Its Groundbreaking Glacial Rx Treatment

R2 is a privately held portfolio company within HC2’s Pansend Life Sciences (“Pansend”) segment, which is one of HC2’s core businesses. Pansend is focused on the development of cutting-edge healthcare technologies and products and has a proven track record for innovation and value creation.

NEW YORK, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HCHC) today announced that its portfolio company R2 Technologies Inc. (“R2”) the leader in CryoAesthetic medical devices, launched Glacial Rx, the first revolutionary in-office CryoAesthetic age spot removal treatment, FDA-cleared to remove benign lesions and temporarily reduce pain, swelling and inflammation.

Developed by the pioneers of CoolSculpting and Fraxel, Glacial Rx is the first and only technology that uses Cryomodulation to improve skin appearance and freeze melanin at the source. The treatment harnesses the power of cold, using patented cooling technology, to suppress melanin production and remove unwanted dark spots. It also brightens, soothes, and renews skin for peak results and no downtime.

“R2’s innovative technologies have potential for robust value creation, and the commercial launch of Glacial Rx is a key milestone for our life sciences business, which we believe will help drive strong results for HC2 and our shareholders,” said Avie Glazer, Chairman of HC2.

“I am excited to partner with Glacial Rx to be among the first to offer this novel treatment in my practice,” says Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Gregory Nikolaidis. “I believe it will be a game-changer in the category of cryoaesthetics, offering the opportunity to treat new patients who are looking for a comfortable solution to remove benign lesions.”

The Glacial Rx System is an FDA Class II Device administered by trained healthcare professionals. Effective on most skin types, Glacial Rx delivers the best possible outcomes to remove age spots without the contraindications, risks, side effects or limitations associated with heat modalities.

In partnership with one of the world’s fastest growing cosmeceutical skincare brands, Allies of Skin, Glacial Rx offers a curated topical regimen made with optimal active ingredient concentrations that can be provided alongside the treatment at the healthcare professionals’ discretion. The treatment consists of: