Pristine Surgical and NexOptic Announce Commercial Agreement To Use AI for Single-Use Surgical Endoscopy Explains NexOptic Chairman Rich Geruson

Pristine Surgical and NexOptic enter into an exclusive agreement to deploy NexOptic’s AI-powered image processing neural network in Pristine’s single-use endoscopic visualization platform

MANCHESTER, N.H. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pristine Surgical LLC and NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1) announced that they have entered into an exclusive partnership to deploy NexOptic’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered imaging technology in Pristine’s single-use endoscopic visualization platform.

NexOptic’s proprietary neural networks, which power their All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), are machine-learning-enabled and allow for more compact, lower-cost, lighter-weight optics with extreme low-light, anti-glare and data compression performance. Combined with faster shutter speeds and reduced motion blur on a variety of platforms, the result is always-sharper images with a myriad of downstream processing advantages.

Pristine Surgical’s single-use endoscopes use high-performance digital image sensors, advanced high-brightness LEDs and powerful graphics-processing hardware and software to deliver high-definition, high-quality images in a single-use surgical endoscope at reduced cost.

The companies will work together to incorporate NexOptic’s Aliis technology into Pristine’s single-use endoscopic visualization platform for image optimization.

“At Pristine, we are able to increase patient safety, improve economics and efficiency and advance the state of the art in endoscopy by incorporating powerful, cutting-edge technologies in a single-use visualization platform,” said Bryan Lord, CEO of Pristine Surgical. “We’re excited to work with NexOptic to use their ALIIS platform to advance our deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities and help us further that mission.”

“Pristine has built the endoscopy platform of the future. By combining our AI expertise with their unique single-use scope design, there’s an immediate opportunity to further advance the surgical visualization platform of tomorrow,” added Paul McKenzie, CEO of NexOptic Technologies. “Today’s announcement is a milestone for NexOptic’s artificial intelligence imaging solutions. I look forward to the future and fully anticipate signing additional clients this year.”

