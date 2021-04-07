 
Chart Industries Releases Sustainability Report and ESG Metrics

ATLANTA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries Inc. (“Chart”) (NSYE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas end markets today released its 2020 ESG Performance Report, which is contained as a supplement to this release. As part of the report, we highlight our carbon reduction efforts, diversity and inclusion initiatives and safety records as well as detailing examples of how we help our customers achieve their own sustainability goals.

Chart is proud to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition as a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, carbon capture and water treatment, amongst other applications. This leadership position is possible not only because we have the broadest offering of innovative solutions for the various end markets we serve, but also because we are committed to global responsibility. Reporting our ESG performance is one of the ways we demonstrate accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers, shareholders and communities. Here are some highlights of our ESG efforts:

  • With safety as our highest priority, Chart team members achieved our lowest Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in our history last year.
  • Given that our team members are our most valuable resource, our culture of Diversity & Inclusion is supported by a Global D&I Committee made up of more than 50 team members from around the world, advancing community involvement, education and training, talent development and overall employee engagement. Today we kick off our first D&I week of understanding.
  • We have set a target to reduce our carbon intensity 30% by 2030 and have specific initiatives in place to help us meet this goal. Last year, we made progress towards achieving our target by reducing GHG Intensity by almost 6.0% year-over-year.
  • In 2020, Chart reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, while reducing total energy consumption by almost 16.0%.
  • We introduced an ESG component to our short-term incentive awards for 2021, directly tying executive compensation with ESG goals.
  • We are our helping customers to achieve their own sustainability targets in a number of different ways whether that’s through reducing the amount of plastic used in packaging to lowering greenhouse gas emissions by enabling the transition towards cleaner fuels.
  • Chart contributes to several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals including Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG 12) and Climate Action (SDG 13).
  • We have an independent Board of Directors that is comprised of six directors (33% female, 33% diverse) and governed with a separate Chairman and CEO.
  • Our team volunteers in their communities with a focus on supporting children and families, ending hunger and improving health. In 2020, we donated over 4,000 masks in addition to medical oxygen equipment to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. We offer every team member worldwide one paid day off each year to volunteer in our communities.
  • Through the use of Riskmethods analytics, we’re proactively monitoring our supply chain in order to identify risks early and ensure proper governance in our client and supplier network.

“Our team is working to minimize our carbon intensity and footprint globally, and have made significant progress toward our 30% carbon reduction by 2030,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart Industries President and CEO. “Using metrics from the SASB and TCFD indices, we are well on our way to carbon neutrality by 2050, working hand in hand with our stakeholders.”

