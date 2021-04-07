Chart Industries Releases Sustainability Report and ESG Metrics

ATLANTA, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries Inc. (“Chart”) (NSYE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas end markets today released its 2020 ESG Performance Report, which is contained as a supplement to this release. As part of the report, we highlight our carbon reduction efforts, diversity and inclusion initiatives and safety records as well as detailing examples of how we help our customers achieve their own sustainability goals.



Chart is proud to be at the forefront of the clean energy transition as a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, carbon capture and water treatment, amongst other applications. This leadership position is possible not only because we have the broadest offering of innovative solutions for the various end markets we serve, but also because we are committed to global responsibility. Reporting our ESG performance is one of the ways we demonstrate accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers, shareholders and communities. Here are some highlights of our ESG efforts: