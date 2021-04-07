 
Tailify raises £3.7m Series A investment to advance the science of influence

Tailify, the award-winning full service influencer marketing company has secured Series A funding from Guinness Asset Management, supported by existing investors.

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailify builds influencer growth programmes for some of the world's most ambitious brands. Mainly, Tailify helps brands select influencers, craft effective strategies and measure the result of that activity. With the help of their AI and behavioural science team, Tailify aims to do better influencer selection and messaging than any human being or agency in the world.

Tailify was one of the early pioneers in influencer marketing when launched in Stockholm 2014. Since moving to London in 2016, they have designed and managed over 400 influencer growth programmes for brands like Uber, LG, IKEA and agencies like Group M and PHD.

Tailify's approach to influencer marketing is different. Most brands and agencies use the same data; followers, likes, audience demographic to guide their influencer selection and creative direction. They invest in influencers as they invest in traditional mediums, such as banners, TV and magazines. But influencer marketing at the core is about human relationships, and how this relationship affects people's behaviour. This is why Tailify studies the power of influence through the lens of psychology and behavioural science.

"Over the past few years we've been building out a world class team across marketing, psychology research, behavioural science, and data science to pioneer the science of influence." - Didrik Svendsen, CEO & Co-Founder

Tailify's focus on the science behind influence has allowed them to build programmes that deliver better results for their clients. In some cases, it only takes them a week to improve influencer marketing ROI by 3X. As part of this optimisation process, they use their unique AI influencer selection tool. This allows their partners to think like behavioural scientists in the influencer selection process and in crafting messages that drive results.

The Series A investment follows three years of fast growth, and will help accelerate product development, expand the team and respond to demand for international expansion. As part of the investment, Guinness Fund Manager Ashley Abrahams will join the board of directors alongside the existing team.

Didrik Svendsen, CEO of Tailify, said: "Influence has always been what drives the world's decisions. With social platforms, the importance of influence has become significantly greater. Whoever can map and wield influence in the modern world will be able to unlock incredible value. That is exactly what Tailify is doing, and this investment will allow us to pioneer this industry even further."

Ashley Abrahams, Fund Manager at Guinness Asset Management, said: "Guinness is extremely pleased to be supporting Tailify during this exciting time of growth, expansion, and product development. Tailify has a unique positioning in this fast growing industry. We very much look forward to working with the fantastic team as they embark on the next stage of their growth."

Notes to Editors

About Tailify

Tailify is a full-service influencer marketing agency. The company launched in Stockholm 2014. Since arriving in the UK in 2016, they have designed and managed over 400 influencer growth programmes for brands like Uber, LG, IKEA and agencies like Group M and PHD.

About Guinness Asset Management 

Guinness Asset Management is a London-based specialist fund management company, established in 2003. Guinness manages over £3 billion for institutional and retail investors, investing in public and private companies. Guinness is a leading EIS Investor who since 2010 has raised and invested over £200 million into more than 100 companies across the Guinness EIS and Guinness AIM EIS portfolios. Please see www.guinnessfunds.com for more details.

