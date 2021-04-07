 
Growing Application in Eye Disease Treatment and Dietary Supplements to Lay a Red Carpet of Growth across the Zeaxanthin Market during the Tenure of 2020-2030 TMR

- The rising prevalence of eye disorders and diseases will serve as a prominent growth generator for the zeaxanthin market during the forecast period

- Taking all the growth aspects into consideration, the zeaxanthin market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2 percent between 2020 and 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing inclination of a large chunk of the populace on maintaining their fitness levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic will serve as a vital growth opportunity for the global zeaxanthin market across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The rising popularity of dietary supplements among numerous individuals will also prove to be a major growth contributor. Eye diseases and disorders have increased extensively over the years among the global populace. The growing use of zeaxanthin in treating eye diseases will add extra stars of growth.

Zeaxanthin is a pigment group found in plants responsible for the color of vegetables and fruits. These pigments are found in the center of the macula. It is generally found in high-levels across orange, yellow-colored fruits, dark green vegetables, and egg yolk. These pigments play a crucial role in eye protection. Thus, this factor will bode well for the growth of the zeaxanthin market through the assessment period of 2020-2030.

The TMR team has conducted detailed research on the zeaxanthin market. All the growth aspects have been included in the report. The researchers in the team have also included the potential threats and dangers associated with the zeaxanthin market. These factors help in making the stakeholders aware. According to the TMR team, the zeaxanthin market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global zeaxanthin market was valued at ~US$ 95 mn in 2020 and is pegged to reach a value of ~US$ 210 mn by 2030.

