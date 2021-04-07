 
checkAd

DGAP-News AKASOL AG: Unanimous recommendation of acceptance of the takeover offer by BorgWarner subsidiary ABBA BidCo AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.04.2021, 15:40  |  65   |   |   

DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Offer/Statement
AKASOL AG: Unanimous recommendation of acceptance of the takeover offer by BorgWarner subsidiary ABBA BidCo AG

07.04.2021 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AKASOL AG: Unanimous recommendation of acceptance of the takeover offer by BorgWarner subsidiary ABBA BidCo AG

  • AKASOL Management Board and Supervisory Board welcome and support the offer
  • Cooperation with BorgWarner expected to accelerate AKASOL's course of growth
  • Clear commitment to workforce, management and locations of AKASOL
  • Fair offer price of EUR 120.00 per share with significant premium compared to historical prices

Darmstadt, April 7, 2021 - Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of AKASOL AG ("AKASOL;" the "Company;" ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9) published their reasoned opinions on the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc. (together "BorgWarner"). In their statements, the boards welcome and support the offer and recommend the acceptance of the offer to AKASOL's shareholders.

"The Management Board and Supervisory Board of AKASOL AG are in agreement that the merger with BorgWarner is the right step for AKASOL and will permit our Company to make even better use of future global market potentials. With the global trend toward growth in electromobility, and in combination with the benefits of the cooperation with BorgWarner, we have outstanding prospects for expansion that would not have been possible on this scale under the previous structure," AKASOL CEO Sven Schulz explained. BorgWarner pursues a clear and consistent strategy in the field of alternative-drive technologies, and with around 100 locations internationally, it is the right partner for the increasing internationalization of the business. AKASOL is also expected to benefit from the global player's network of suppliers. "Personally, I am highly motivated to continue to lead AKASOL together with our CFO Carsten Bovenschen, all of the founders and the management team, as we actively shape the next successful chapter in our Company's history. Our employees are also looking forward to the change and are highly motivated to actively shape and guide the change," Schulz said. The Darmstadt-based company will continue to exist as a standalone brand.

Seite 1 von 4
AKASOL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AKASOL AG: Unanimous recommendation of acceptance of the takeover offer by BorgWarner subsidiary ABBA BidCo AG DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Offer/Statement AKASOL AG: Unanimous recommendation of acceptance of the takeover offer by BorgWarner subsidiary ABBA BidCo AG 07.04.2021 / 15:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric plant Börsengang und Notierung in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 68 MW von Energiequelle aus Finnland
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION BERICHTET ÜBER MARKTEINFÜHRUNG VON BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) DURCH HANA ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE substantially increases contribution margin 2 in Q1 2021 and achieves 53.7% of ...
EQS-News: Relief engagiert Jan-Jaap Scherpbier von Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. als Berater für ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2020 und berichtet über die wichtigsten Highlights
EQS-News: HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT ERFOLGREICHEN ABSCHLUSS DER BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG BEKANNT
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia upgrades St. Gallen city expressway as part of joint venture
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: ElringKlinger AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE: Verlustanzeige nach § 92 AktG
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Einstimmige Empfehlung der Annahme des Übernahmeangebots der BorgWarner-Tochtergesellschaft ABBA BidCo AG (deutsch)
15:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: AKASOL AG: Einstimmige Empfehlung der Annahme des Übernahmeangebots der BorgWarner-Tochtergesellschaft ABBA BidCo AG
14:02 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
13:55 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
04:29 Uhr
SunMirror, Varta, Akasol, IBU-tec – Die neuen Batterien kommen schnell!
31.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
18.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
17.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
11.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
440
Akasol - IPO